Mahzooz Draw: 31 lucky winners share 1 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: 31 lucky winners shared the 1 million UAE dirhams in the 66th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw, which took place on Saturday at the Mahzooz UAE Studio. The winners took home 32,258 UAE dirhams each after matching four out of the five winning numbers .

One lucky winner won the top prize of 10,000,000 UAE dirhams by matching five out of the five winning numbers which were 3, 16, 19, 23, 30. Three lucky winners bagged 100,000 UAE dirhams . The winning raffle numbers were 11541713, 11720419, 11767411, which belonged to Subair, Elham, and Benjie, respectively.

1,651 winners matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh11,877,850. The next Mahzooz live draw will take place on March 5, 2022 at 9:00pm (UAE time).

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.