Mouni Roy pens heart warming note for Suraj on one month of marital bliss

Actor Mouni Roy penned a heart warming note for her husband Suraj Nambiar as they completed one month of togetherness after marriage. The actress took to her Instagram handle, where she shared a string of images from her wedding festivities.
‘How do I love you? Oh, this way and that way. Oh, happily. Perhaps I may elaborate by demonstration? Like this, and like this, and no more words now..A month’, Mouni Roy captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
Television actress Mouni Roy got married to her sweetheart Suraj Nambiar on January 27, adhering to both Malayali and Bengali traditions, after being on a relationship since 2019. Suraj is an entrepreneur in Dubai, whereas Mouni is known for various TV programmes, notably Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin.
Post Your Comments