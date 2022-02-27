On a magnanimous gesture, BMC to provide free stay, food to returnees from Ukraine

On Saturday, Mumbai officials made accommodations at Mumbai airport for roughly 219 people, mostly students returning from Ukraine. The BMC stated that it has made provisions for everything from lodging to meals to Covid-19 testing and immunisation.

On Saturday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar went to the airport to greet Indian citizens returning from Ukraine. Speaking to reporters at the airport, Pednekar said, ‘I have come to the airport being the first citizen of Mumbai. We are making all required arrangements for the citizens and students landing in Mumbai. If someone wants to stay, we have made arrangements for it followed by COVID testing and vaccination will also be looked after for all those arriving from Ukraine’.

Also Read: 28-day-old baby in Kerala with rare condition brought back to life

The first evacuation aircraft of Air India, AIC 1944, landed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) at 7.50 pm on Saturday. The plane, which took off from Henri Coanda International Airport in Bucharest at about 2 pm (IST), brought home 219 passengers, the majority of whom were Indian students.