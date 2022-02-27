PM Modi to address ‘Mann Ki Baat ‘today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to the people of India and the abroad ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, on Sunday at 11 a.m.

It will be the 86th episode of the Prime Minister’s monthly radio show.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested thoughts and proposals for this month’s broadcast of ‘Mann ki Baat’ on February 13.

‘This month’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme will take place on the 27th of February, and as previously, I am anxious for your suggestions write them on MyGov, the NaMo App, or ring 1800- 11-7800 and record your message,’ the Prime Minister stated in a tweet.

On the final Sunday of every month, the Prime Minister’s monthly radio broadcast, ‘Mann ki Baat,’ is broadcast. The programme will be broadcast over the whole AIR and Doordarshan network, as well as on AIR News and the AIR mobile app.

The episode aired on October 3, 2014, with the first episode airing on October 3, 2014.