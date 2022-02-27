Putin expresses gratitude to special op forces for ‘impeccable service’ in Ukraine

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked the Russian Federation’s Special Operations Forces for ‘their impeccable service’ in Ukraine.

’I want to thank the command, the personnel of the special operations forces, veterans of the special forces units for their loyalty to the oath, for their impeccable service in the name of the people of Russia and our great Motherland.’ he said in a statement released by the Kremlin on Sunday.

On Thursday, February 24, Russia declared war on Ukraine. Since then, Russian forces have been attacking military bases and other places throughout Ukraine. Russian forces are also on their way to Ukraine’s capital.