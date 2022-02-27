Quantas airlines of Australia to avoid Russian airspace on flights to London

Following the invasion of Ukraine, Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX) has decided to utilise an alternate flight path between Darwin and London that avoids Russian airspace.

“Given the present conditions and complications, we’ve decided to employ one of our alternative flight paths that avoids overflying Russia as we continue to monitor this evolving situation,” the company said in a statement.

Flights that used to go via northern Russia will now fly over the Middle East and southern Europe, adding nearly one hour to the trip time.