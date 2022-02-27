Romania to send fuel and ammunition to Ukraine

Romania will send 3 million euros ($3.38 million) in supplies and equipment to Ukraine, and has offered to care for the wounded in military and civilian hospitals, according to government spokesman Dan Carbunaru.

Fuel, ammunition, bullet-proof jackets, helmets, military equipment, food, and water are among the supplies that will be supplied, he added.

Romanian ambulances would pick up children, pregnant women, and the elderly waiting in long lines to cross the border into Romania at the northeastern Siret crossing in collaboration with Ukrainian border police, he said.

Local governments in border counties have already dispatched buses providing food, blankets, and winter clothing to the Ukrainian border towns of Solotvyno and Chernivtsi.