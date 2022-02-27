Schools for classes 1-7 to reopen from tomorrow in this state

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has announced that the schools will reopen for classes 1-7 from February 28. Schools are reopening in the state after two years. The government had announced earlier that the schools would open from February 14, but various district collectors sought additional time for undertaking cleaning, bush cutting and minor repairs.

Teachers had to come to school from February 14 to ensure proper cleaning and sanitization. Offline classes for higher classes and other educational institutions had begun earlier.