Shooting at Las Vegas hookah lounge during party; One killed, 13 injured

Las Vegas: At least one person was killed and 13 others were injured during a shooting that took place during a party at a Las Vegas hookah lounge, on Saturday.

Police officials received reports of a shooting around 3:15 a.m. (local time) at the business in the 900 block of East Sahara Avenue and found 14 victims had been shot, CNN reported, citing the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department statement. It added that one man was pronounced dead and two other people are in critical condition, while the rest of the victims are currently stable.

The statement added that investigators believe the shooting began after at least two people got into an altercation during a party. ‘During the altercation, the subjects exchanged gunfire, striking multiple people’, the statement added. Investigation into the matter is underway and any names of victims or suspects have not been released, and no arrests have been made yet.