Sporadic clashes reported in Bengal civic polls, Guv summons state election commissioner

The West Bengal civic elections on Sunday were marred by reports of violence and irregularities as the state went to the polls to elect 2,171 councillors in 108 municipalities. Rigging and booth jams were reported sporadically around the state, allegedly causing polling procedures to be interrupted in a number of locations.

Poll-related violence was reported in North 24 Pargana, South 24 Pargana, Hoogly, and a number of other Bengali cities. Clashes have also been reported in North Bengal.

When Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury went to vote in Berhampore, he was allegedly obstructed by TMC workers. Alleging that the Trinamool Congress was rigging the polls, Congress supporters reportedly blocked a roadway in Dalkhola, North Dinajpur district, and threw stones at police officers.

Meanwhile, following reports of violence across the state during civic polls, West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar has asked the State Election Commissioner to brief him over the matter before 10 am Monday.