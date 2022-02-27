UAE police installs traffic cameras at two intersections

Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Police installed new traffic cameras in two intersections. The police installed cameras at the Awafi bridge intersection and Al Hadaf (Target) intersection. Police took this step to catch violators for speeding, jumping a red light and not following mandatory lane rules.

Violators will be imposed with a fine of Dh1,000 and will receive 12 black points. The vehicle will be impounded for a whole month.

Also Read: Union government releases list of flights under Operation Ganga for evacuation of Indians from Ukraine

Top official at Ras Al Khaimah police said that the Traffic and Patrols Department has taken the action in coordination with the Department of Electronic Services of Ras Al Khaimah Police to ensure safety of drivers.