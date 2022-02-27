Ukraine crisis update: Missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

An adviser to the interior minister of Ukraine said in a statement on Sunday that missiles fired from Belarus hit an airfield in Zhytomyr in northern Ukraine on Sunday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administration announced previously that Ukrainian and Russian officials will meet for talks at a location near the Belarusian border with Ukraine. find out more

Iskander missiles were launched at Ukraine from Belarus at around 5 p.m. local time, according to Anton Herashchenko, Ukraine’s interior minister’s adviser (1500 GMT).