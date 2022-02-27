Ukraine –Russia crisis: 4 th flight leaves for Delhi from Bucharest with 198 Indians

The fourth evacuation flight, carrying 198 Indians from Bucharest, Romania, departed for India on Sunday, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

India is facilitating the evacuation of stranded Indians from Ukraine via its land border crossings with Romania, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia, following the closure of Ukrainian airspace.

On Saturday evening, the first evacuation flight from Bucharest, carrying 219 Indians, arrived in Mumbai.

In the early hours of Sunday, a second flight carrying 250 nationals arrived in Delhi. The third Air India flight, carrying roughly 240 Indians, has also departed Budapest for Delhi. ‘Operation Ganga’ is the name given to the evacuation mission by India.

‘Fourth #OperationGanga flight is wheels up from Bucharest. 198 Indian nationals are coming back to Delhi,’ Jaishankar tweeted