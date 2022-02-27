Ukraine-Russia crisis: Manipur sets cell to help stranded students

Manipur government has set up a cell within the state’s home department to work with the ministry of external affairs (MEA) to help parents and relatives of Manipur people stranded in Ukraine as a result of the Russian invasion return to India, officials said.

Parents and relatives are asked to send details of their children stranded in Ukraine to the state home department, which will take up the matter with the MEA and seek assistance for their evacuation and safe return to India, according to an office memorandum issued by special secretary H Gyan Prakash on Saturday.

According to sources, approximately 50 Manipuri students are enrolled in Ukrainian universities. Nongthombam Biren Singh, the chief minister, has been keeping an eye on the situation by talking directly with the stranded Manipuri students.