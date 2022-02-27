Union government releases list of flights under Operation Ganga for evacuation of Indians from Ukraine

New Delhi: The Union Ministry for External Affairs (EMA) released the list of flights under the Operation Ganga for evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine. The ministry said that evacuation process will be at government cost.

The EMA has identified border crossing points from Ukraine and urged Indian nationals to reach at Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, and Romania. The evacuation process is carried out by the support of these countries as the air space of Ukraine is closed. MEA had deployed teams to assist in the evacuation process. As per the ministry, about 15,000 Indian citizens were left in Ukraine.

MEA said that till now thousand of Indian citizens have been flown out of Romania and Hungary and another thousand have been evacuated from Ukraine through land routes.

Here is a list of flights for operation Ganga for evacuation of Indians from Ukraine via neighboring countries: