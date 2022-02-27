Valimai enters 100 crore club in just 3 days: Report

Ajith Kumar’s latest Tamil movie Valimai, has reached the 100 crore in just three days globally, setting a new record for the highest opening day for a Tamil film in Tamil Nadu. Valimai is an action thriller directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor about a cop pursuing an illegal motorbike gang. Despite competition from Gangubai Kathiawadi and other releases, the picture was able to earn this amount.

According to trade analyst Trinath, the film will easily gross over Rs. 200 crore globally during its theatrical run. ‘Despite its Thursday release, Valimai has had a fantastic start at the box office. It has already made Rs. 100 crore in just three days, and based on the response, the film would easily make over Rs. 200 crore over its theatrical run,’ Trinath told Hindustan Times. Valimai will enjoy an unbroken run in theatres, he noted, because there are no major Tamil releases in the following two weeks.