‘We stand with people of Ukraine’: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle extend support amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

Washington: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, came forward, extending their support to Ukraine amid the Russian-Ukraine crisis.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a statement on their Archewell website on Thursday which said- ‘WE STAND WITH THE PEOPLE OF UKRAINE’. ‘Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same’, the statement read.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the suspension of advancement of its military forces in Ukraine on Friday (local time) but the operation was resumed Saturday afternoon. Earlier, Zelenskyy suggested to Putin that they sit down at the negotiation table amid escalating tensions over Russia’s military actions in Ukraine. The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation and boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow.