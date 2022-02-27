West Bengal civic polls: The voting of 2,171 Councillors in underway at 108 Municipalities

West Bengal civic elections are underway, with 2,171 Councillors to be elected in 108 municipalities. The polling began at 7 a.m. and will continue until 5 p.m. across the state’s 20 districts.

TMC, BJP, CPI (M)-led Left Front, and Congress are the major political parties contesting the elections.

In recent elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress won all five civic bodies, including the high-profile Kolkata Municipal Corporation. This time, they are attempting to fill as many seats as possible.

Some sporadic incidents of poll-related violence have been recorded since the voting began this morning. According to reports from South 24 Pargana, North 24 Pargana, and Hooghly, opposition parties have been attacked by TMC workers.

The Calcutta High Court has directed the State Election Commission to assess the situation and decide on the deployment of central force in poll-bound civic bodies, at a time when opposition parties are blaming the TMC for causing a ruckus in recent elections and demanding that polls be conducted in the presence of the central force.