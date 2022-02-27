Youth stabbed to death in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar; 2 friends arrested

New Delhi: Two people were arrested for allegedly stabbing their friend after a quarrel over a knife in Paschim Vihar area in Delhi on Sunday. The victim, Sanjay (26), a resident of Udyog Nagar Jhuggi was brought to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri in an unconscious condition, but succumbed to injuries during the treatment.

During the course of the investigation, the police found that Sagar’s friends Pawan and Vijay arrived at Udyog Nagar Jhuggi on a motorcycle and later called the 26-year-old. ‘Sanjay reached the spot where Pawan and Nikhil were already present. They were drinking beer. After some time, an argument started between Sanjay and Pawan and their verbal exchange turned to a physical quarrel during which Pawan attacked Sanjay with a knife and stabbed Sanjay on his stomach’, police officials said. The accused Pawan ran away from the spot with Nikhil on the motorcycle.

A murder case was registered following the medico-legal case (MLC) report which said that the injury was sharp and fatal. The police recovered a knife, bloodstained clothes of the accused, a mobile phone and a motorcycle that belonged to Nikhil.