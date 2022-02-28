A suspected cyber attack prompts Toyota’s Japan production to halt

Toyota will halt production at all 28 lines at its 14 Japanese factories beginning Tuesday due to a “system problem” that a domestic supplier fears is a hack.

Kojima Industries Corp., situated in Toyota City, central Japan, announced Monday that an issue in its computer server system had identified a cyberattack.

As a result, the company claimed that their system was unable to communicate with Toyota or supervise production, despite the fact that there was nothing physically wrong with the production equipment.

Tomohiro Takayama, a representative for Kojima, said the business was investigating and working to resolve the issue.

Takayama stated, “This has never happened before.” “We’re not sure if it’s a cyberattack yet, but we suspect it is.”

Toyota relies on Kojima for a wide range of parts, including air conditioning, steering wheel components, and other interior and exterior components.

It was unknown when the issue would be resolved and manufacturing could continue.

Toyota Motor Corp., which manufactures the Prius hybrid and Camry car, apologised for the inconvenience and vowed to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Hino Motors, a Toyota group truckmaker, said two of its Japanese production units were similarly impacted by a failure. According to the Nikkei business newspaper, Daihatsu Motor Co., a Toyota affiliate that manufactures small cars, was also affected and has halted manufacturing. Daihatsu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Toyota and other manufacturers are already dealing with computer chip and other part shortages as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Some clients have been waiting for their orders for months.