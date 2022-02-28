Bajrang Dal activist’s murder: Schools and colleges reopen in Shivamogga

Schools and colleges in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka reopened on Monday, although rules prohibiting large gatherings remain in effect until March 4. The assassination of a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal member earlier this month sparked violent protests across the region, prompting the district administration to impose a curfew and close schools.

‘Since the Covid-19 pandemic, our learning has been impacted. As a result of Harsha’s murder, schools and universities have been shuttered for a week. We are glad that we will be able to attend offline sessions now that schools and institutions are reopening’ Nishkal, a first-year PU student, told news agency ANI.

Harsha, a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal member, was stabbed numerous times on February 20 and died as a result of his injuries.