DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Balcony of a shopping centre collapse In Mumbai; 5-year-old boy killed, 3 injured

Feb 28, 2022, 10:31 pm IST

 

Mumbai: A 5-year-old boy was killed and three people were injured after a portion of a balcony of a shopping centre collapsed in Kurla West area of Mumbai on Monday afternoon. The incident took place on Ram Manohar Lohia Marg at a ground-plus one structure, a police official said.

Also read: Gurugram: 3 CNG pump employees hacked to death with sharp weapons

‘A portion of a balcony fell on a canteen below. Afan Khan (5) was declare dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, while Rafique Sheikh (46), Irfan Khan (33) and Mohammad Zikran (6) are undergoing treatment’, he added.

Also read: Olympic Committee urges Sports events to exclude athletes from Russia, Belarus amid Ukraine invasion

Tags
shortlink
Feb 28, 2022, 10:31 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button