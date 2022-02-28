Balcony of a shopping centre collapse In Mumbai; 5-year-old boy killed, 3 injured

Mumbai: A 5-year-old boy was killed and three people were injured after a portion of a balcony of a shopping centre collapsed in Kurla West area of Mumbai on Monday afternoon. The incident took place on Ram Manohar Lohia Marg at a ground-plus one structure, a police official said.

‘A portion of a balcony fell on a canteen below. Afan Khan (5) was declare dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, while Rafique Sheikh (46), Irfan Khan (33) and Mohammad Zikran (6) are undergoing treatment’, he added.

