FlyBig Airlines to begin Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad flight service from March 13th.

Sanjay Mandviya, chairman and managing director of FlyBig Airlines, said on Saturday that the airline is planning to begin flying operations on the Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad route from here next month.

‘The booking of tickets will start from March 1 and will be available both online and at the counters. The fare is also very affordable as the services will be run under UDAN RCS (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik Regional Connectivity Scheme). The fare will be just Rs 1,999 for Indore-Gondia or Gondia-Hyderabad travel and the maximum fare would be around Rs 2600,’ Mandviya said.

Big Charter Private Limited, based in Gurugram, is the promoter of FlyBig Airlines. According to Mandviya, all of the formalities have been completed and the company is expected to begin operations on March 13.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Civil Aviation Minister, would inaugurate the Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad flight from Indore, according to Mandviya.