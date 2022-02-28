For the first time in history, scientists record brain activity of a dying person

The sudden death of a patient during a study provided us with the first recording of a dying human brain. Scientists captured the one-of-a-kind incident while monitoring the brain waves of an 87-year-old epileptic patient. During the course of the trial, the patient suffered a heart attack and died while still being watched. It’s a one-of-a-kind circumstance that has provided us with new insight into how the brain reacts at the time of death.

While the study was not intended to record a dying human brain, it did provide us with valuable information. The researchers captured 15 minutes of brain activity around the time the heart stopped beating. They concentrated on two 30-second intervals surrounding the exact time the heart stopped to see how the brain reacts to death.

They noticed gamma oscillations in the recording after inspecting it. Gamma oscillations are brainwaves that are associated with sleep, memory retrieval, and meditation. As a result, the term “my entire life flashed before my eyes” may not be so far off.