Gulf country changes mask rules

Muscat: Supreme Committee to tackle Covid-19 in Oman has changed the face mask protocol. From March 1, face masks will no longer be necessary while outdoors in the country. But, face masks will continue to be mandatory in closed spaces.

According to the new guidelines, hotels will be allowed to operate at full capacity. For organizers of conferences and exhibitions, the cap has been increased to 70% of the capacity of the venue.

It also lifted the mandatory negative RT-PCR test requirement for international arrivals. From March 1, fully vaccinated passengers only need to submit a vaccination certificate. Travellers who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, which is approved for use in Oman, will be able to enter without a PCR certificate.

In addition, the Committee also recommended the resumption of offline classes at 100% capacity at all educational institutions. These classes would be held with all precautionary measures in place and would begin from March 6, 2022.