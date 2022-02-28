Herath festival; NC, PDP reach out to displaced Kashmiri pundits on Maha Shivratri

The National Conference (NC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have reached out to the displaced community and extended good wishes as Kashmiri Pandits around the world celebrate the week-long ‘Herath’ festival (Maha Shivratri).

The Kashmiri Pandits’ greatest festival, Herath, or the ‘Night of Hara’ (Shiva), is celebrated with great religious fervour by the community. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, NC vice-president and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah felicitated the Kashmiri Pandit community.

Omar Abdullah wrote in a tweet, ‘Herath greetings to Kashmiri Pandits everywhere. May all your prayers on this special day be answered.’ PDP leader and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also wished the Kashmiri Pandits.

Meanwhile, Mubarak Gul, a senior NC leader and former Speaker of the J&K Assembly, spoke at a Maha Shivratri Milan function organised by the party’s minority cell on Sunday.