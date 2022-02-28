Indian students fleeing Ukraine will be allowed to enter Poland without ‘a visa’

Poland has agreed to accept India’s proposal to facilitate the evacuation of countrymen from the war-torn nation of Ukraine. Students from India can now enter Poland without a visa. Adam Burakowski, the Polish ambassador to India, tweeted on Sunday, ‘Poland allows all Indian students who fled Russian aggression in Ukraine to enter without a visa’.

In the meantime, India will operate two charter flights to Bucharest and one to Budapest on Sunday, which formerly operated in the morning. ‘Fourth Operation Ganga flight is wheels up from Bucharest. 198 Indian nationals are coming back to Delhi,’ foreign minister S Jaishankar, who is overseeing the evacuation exercise, announced Sunday.

According to an advisory from the Indian embassy in Kyiv Sunday, Indians are being evacuated through Romania and Hungary, and it is working on opening up more borders with Ukrainian neighbors. ‘The Indian state will use nearby railway stations to move Indian nationals out of regions of active conflict and on towards western areas once the curfew has been lifted and there is considerable movement in your respective neighborhoods. Railways are operational and safer,’ the advisory says.

Ukraine Railways operates special trains for evacuation of people free of charge, on a first-come, first-served basis, in addition to regular trains. Whenever possible, Indian Nationals should travel in groups. If you are traveling individually, you should identify other Indian Nationals and travel with them. It was noted that children, women, and the elderly were given priority at railway stations.