India’s exports of guavas increases to $2.09 million

New Delhi: The fresh fruits exports from India surged in the April-January 2021-22 period. The Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry revealed this.

As per the data released by the ministry, the export of guavas has risen to $ 2.09 million in April-January 2021-22 against $ 0.58 million in April-January 2013-14. India’s export of fresh fruits has also surged in this period. India exports fruits to Bangladesh, the Netherlands, the UAE, the UK, Nepal, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar.

The export of curd (yogurt) and paneer (Indian cottage cheese) has also surged from $ 10 million in April-January 2013-14 to $ 30 million in April-January 2021-22.Major exporting destinations for dairy products are the UAE , Bangladesh, the US, Bhutan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Qatar, Oman and Indonesia.