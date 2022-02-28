Israel refuses to support UN resolution to condemn Russia, US protests

US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield protested to her Israeli counterpart about Israel’s failure to join the other 87 countries in supporting a US-led resolution for condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the UN Security Council on Friday.

For weeks, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office and Foreign Ministry have claimed that the Biden administration recognised Israel’s need to calibrate its response to the Russian incursion in order to continue security coordination with Russia in Syria.

But, while the United States was gathering co-sponsors for the resolution, Israel delayed its feet and failed to deliver a clear answer before the meeting began.

Following the vote, which Russia vetoed, Thomas-Greenfield conveyed to Israel’s envoy, Gilad Erdan, the Biden administration’s dismay.

According to an Israeli foreign ministry official, the decision not to accept the US offer to co-sponsor the resolution was made because Israel is not a member of the UN Security Council and Russia would veto it.

However, the majority of close US allies and partners supported the resolution.