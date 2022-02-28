Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh visits family of policeman killed in encounter

Dilbag Singh, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir, made a visit to the family of Rohit Chib, who was killed in an encounter in Kulgam’s Pariwan region last month while evacuating civilians, and expressed his condolences. The top cop prayed for the jawan who died fighting terrorists.

Dilbag Singh said that the entire police force stands with the families of soldiers killed in action and shares their grief and sorrow while speaking with the family. He also said that the J&K police department would help the family in every way possible.

Rohit Chib joined the J&K Police Department in 2011 as a constable and was promoted in 2017 for his dedication to his duties.

Earlier, the top cop made a visit to Sumir Kotwal, an officer who was injured in the incident and is recovering at home. Singh thanked the officer and his family for their support and conveyed his happiness at his recovery.