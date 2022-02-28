MEA says India to send medical aid to Ukraine

Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said on Monday that India will send humanitarian help to Ukraine, including medicines. Bagchi told a press conference in New Delhi that six flights had already returned nearly 1,400 Indian nationals who had been stranded in Ukraine. As part of ‘Operation Ganga,’ four flights arrived from Bucharest and two from Budapest.

‘Evacuation efforts on…Situation on the ground continues to be complex and fluid, some of them quite concerning, but we have been able to accelerate our evacuation process,’ the MEA spokeswoman added. Since the Indian Embassy in Kyiv first issued an advice, about 8,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine, he added.

According to the MEA spokeswoman, three more flights are scheduled to return more Indians in the next 24 hours. He added, ‘Flights are not the constraint, main focus is to ensure Indians cross the border and reach a safe place.’