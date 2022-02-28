Rahul Gandhi says we can’t abandon our own people over Indian students stranded in Ukraine

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked the government to share its evacuation plan with those stranded in Ukraine and their families as soon as possible as he shared a video of several students being harassed by the military in Ukraine.

While sharing a video of some students on Twitter, he said, ‘My heart goes out to the Indian students suffering such violence and their families watching these videos. No parent should go through this,’

‘The GOI must urgently share the detailed evacuation plan with those stranded as well as their families. We can’t abandon our own people,’ Gandhi added

Following Russia’s invasion on Ukraine, Gandhi and the Congress party have criticized the government for failing to evacuate Indian students in a timely manner and have asked for immediate action to evacuate them.

Several Congress leaders have shared videos of Indian students in Ukraine, highlighting their plight and requesting the Indian government to evacuate them as soon as possible.