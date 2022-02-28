Release date of ‘Dhaakad’ starring Kangana Ranaut announced

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut announced the release date of her upcoming multi-lingual film, ‘Dhaakad’. The spy-thriller will be released on on May 27 in four languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

‘The film had to be made on a certain scale that had to be tailored to the vast vision of its makers. India has never seen a women action entertainer of this scale. A story as paramount as this should reach maximum eyeballs and I am happy to announce that Dhaakad would be released in multiple languages’, said Kangana Ranaut.

This is Kangana’s second pan-India outing after the ‘Thalaivi’, based on the life of Jayalalitha. ‘Dhaakad’ directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut. The film is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films. The film has Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutt and Saswata Chatterjee in lead roles.