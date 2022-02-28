Russia pressures Germany to step up to higher role as global power

Despite its guilt in World War II, Russian President Vladimir Putin has unwittingly accomplished what Western allies have long sought: convincing Germany to accept its place as a key global power by pursuing an assertive foreign policy backed by a robust military.

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz proposed a substantial increase in military spending on Sunday in what is being hailed as a historic speech that signals a paradigm shift in German foreign and defence policy.

After years of defying requests from NATO partners, Scholz said Germany would now invest more than 2% of its economic output in defence, up from approximately 1.5 percent now, and establish up a 100-billion-euro ($112 billion) fund to re-equip the military.

He also revealed measures to lessen Germany’s reliance on Russia for half of its gas needs, raising hopes that Berlin will pay greater attention to geo-strategic issues in all of its trade agreements.