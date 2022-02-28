Russia-Ukraine war; Mamata writes to PM Modi, requests all-party meeting

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, assuring her unconditional support. She also requested that the Prime Minister consider calling an all-party meeting.

‘I would request you to accept my unconditional support during the ongoing international crisis and [wish to know] whether you would like to have an all-party meeting now for consolidating our national resolve to come out of the crisis with our head held high,’ Mamata said in her letter.

‘As the largest democracy on the planet, India must take lead to offer a peaceful solution to the world, and we must offer it, undaunted and unhesitant,’ she added.