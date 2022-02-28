South Korea reverses Covid-19 vaccine pass as daily cases burden test centres

South Korea will temporarily waive the necessity for vaccine passes or negative COVID-19 tests at a number of enterprises to relieve load on testing centres, officials announced on Monday, as the country faces an outbreak of Omicron illnesses.

According to Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol during a COVID-19 reaction meeting, the measure will allow public testing and health facilities to allocate more resources to combating the influx of new cases.

Officials also announced they will abandon plans to demand immunisation cards for youngsters aged 12 to 18, citing controversy and court disputes around the measures, according to Yonhap news agency.

South Korea has recently reported average daily per-capita infection rates that have surpassed some of the peaks in hard-hit countries like as the United States and the United Kingdom.

Death rates in highly vaccinated South Korea have stayed a tenth of what they were in those countries.

More than 86 percent of the country’s 52 million people are fully immunised, with more than 61 percent receiving booster injections.

As of midnight Sunday, South Korea had reported 139,626 new coronavirus cases, down from a record high of 171,442 on Wednesday. Serious cases, on the other hand, have increased, and daily deaths have reached an all-time high of 114.

South Korea has reported 8,058 deaths and more than 3.1 million illnesses since the outbreak began.

According to health officials, the current wave will peak at roughly 250,000 daily cases by mid-March.