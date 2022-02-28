Ukraine crisis; PM Modi to chair high-level meeting says sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Monday, according to sources. On Sunday, the Prime Minister met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other top officials to discuss the Ukraine crisis.

The meeting decided that Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, and Gen VK Singh would travel to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries to coordinate evacuation operations, according to sources.

Following Russia’s invasion on Ukraine, a large number of Indians, especially students, have been trapped in the country. Since Saturday, India has began evacuating them, and over 900 people have been returned.