Ukraine sues Russia for ‘genocide’ at the UN’s top court

The highest court of the United Nations has received a case filed by Ukraine against Russia. Kyiv accused Moscow of planning genocide and asked the court to intervene so that the attack would be stopped and reparations should be paid. Ukraine also asked the International Court of Justice, which has its headquarters in The Hague, to propose ‘provisional measures’ and ordered Moscow to suspend the military operations that were launched on February 24.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine was based on the claim that the Luhansk and Donetsk regions had been the scene of genocidal acts. According to the lawsuit, the government is planning genocidal acts in the country. As stated in the court’s statement, ‘Ukraine emphatically denies that genocide occurred in the eastern regions’ and claims it filed the case ‘in order to establish that Russia has no lawful basis to take action in and against Ukraine for the purpose of preventing and punishing any purported genocide’.

Upon receiving the request for provisional measures, the court will schedule a hearing soon. The International Court of Justice decides disputes between nations, while the International Criminal Court holds individuals criminally liable for crimes, such as war crimes and crimes against humanity.