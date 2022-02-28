DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Updated fuel prices for the month of March announced

Feb 28, 2022, 10:09 pm IST

Doha: Qatar Petroleum announced the revised fuel prices for the month of March. The price of Super grade petrol  and diesel  will remain unchanged in the coming month.

Premium petrol will cost QR 2,which is  5 dirhams less as compared with the price in February. Super grade petrol is priced at QR 2.10, the same as in February. Diesel will be cost QR 2.05 same as in February.

Also Read: Possible date of Sha’ban revealed 

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in 2016, April. Earlier, prices were announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry but since September 2017, Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price list.

 

Tags
shortlink
Feb 28, 2022, 10:09 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button