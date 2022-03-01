Actress Akila Narayanan joins US Army

Tamil actress Akila Narayanan has made history by joining the United States military forces as a lawyer.

Akila, who made her acting debut last year in filmmaker Arul’s horror movie ‘Kadampari’ has joined the US Army. According to sources, Akila had to go through many months of US Army Combat Training in order to join the military. The actress has recently joined the US Army as a lawyer after successfully completing the training.

On the other hand, Akila had also been running an online music school named the Nightingale School of Music.

The film Kadampari was released on 19 March 2021. The film featured Arul, Kaashima Rafi, Akila Narayanan and Muruganandham as lead characters. The music for the film was done by Prithivy and cinematography by V.T.K. Uthayan.