Andhra Pradesh CM formally ‘affiliated’ INS Visakhapatnam to City of Destiny

The indigenous INS Visakhapatnam was solemnly dedicated to the City of Destiny on Sunday. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy dedicated the destroyer, which was conceived, constructed, and built entirely in India, at a solemn ceremony at the Naval Dockyard. This destroyer, named after the City of Destiny, is making her first visit to the City of Destiny for the Presidential Fleet Review and Ex MILAN-22.

The Chief Minister also addressed the audience in the presence of the 500 international delegates, navy officials from India and other participating countries as well as local ministers. He also praised Eastern Naval Command officials for developing the destroyer’s Dolphin Lighthouse and Dolphin nose paintwork. After the dedication ceremony, the minister had an interaction with the crew of the ship, which is headed by Captain Birendra Singh Bains, a Navigation & Direction specialist.

The destroyer was commissioned last year and will assist the Indian Navy in dealing with the increasing challenges in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). INS Visakhapatnam is equipped with cutting-edge sensors and armaments, as well as advanced surveillance radars. Hence, the mobility, flexibility, and reach of the navy will also be enhanced.