Karnataka Chief Minister condoles death of Indian student killed Ukraine, says ‘Shocked,’

Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, expressed his condolences on the death of Naveen, a resident of Haveri, who was killed in shelling in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region this morning.

Chief Minister Bommai contacted Naveen Gyanagoudar’s father, Shekar Gowda, to express his sorrow at his son’s death and to console the family. ‘With profound sorrow, we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family,’ the MEA had said in a statement.

Naveen belonged to CM’s district Haveri. Bommai obtained more about Naveen and stated that he was with the family at this difficult time. ‘It is a big blow. May the almighty bestow eternal peace on Naveen. You must be brave to bear the tragic happening. My deep condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace,’ Bommai said.