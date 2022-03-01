‘Leave Kyiv immediately’: India’s embassy advises Indians during Russia-Ukraine war

India’s embassy in Kyiv issued a new advisory urging its citizens to leave the Ukrainian capital as soon as possible due to the intensification of the war between Russia and Ukraine. ‘All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available,’ the Indian embassy said in its latest advisory for Indian students amid the ongoing conflict.

In view of Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine, the Indian Embassy earlier issued several advisories to Indian nationals urging them to ‘stay calm and safe’ wherever they may be. ‘All those traveling to Kyiv are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily. Further advisories soon,’ it had said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for the Indian Air Force to join the ongoing evacuation efforts from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’, according to sources. By utilizing the capabilities of the Air Force, a greater number of people can be evacuated in a shorter amount of time. Sources noted that humanitarian aid could also be delivered more quickly.

As part of Operation Ganga, the Indian Air Force will deploy several C-17 aircraft today. Mumbai was the destination of a flight carrying 182 Indians earlier today. Due to the closure of Ukraine’s airspace, the flight departed from Bucharest, the capital of Romania. A meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind was also held, where the Prime Minister discussed various issues, including the situation in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi spoke to him about efforts underway to evacuate Indian nationals from the war-torn country under the recently launched ‘Operation Ganga’.

Further, the PM told him that over 1,600 Indian students have been evacuated from Ukraine as of this morning, as the seventh Air India Express flight landed in Mumbai with 182 Indians, mostly students, who left Budapest (Hungary) at midnight Monday. PM Modi told him that he had directed the Ministry of External Affairs officials to make proper arrangements for the students who will be traveling to Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania until they depart for India.

The Prime Minister explained the initiatives to the President and informed him that four Cabinet Ministers would travel to the neighboring countries Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania as his ‘Special Envoys’ to oversee the evacuation mission. According to sources, the visit of the four ministers to various nations will energize the evacuation effort. Affirming that the world is a family, he informed Kovind that India would provide assistance to those stranded in Ukraine from developing countries and neighboring countries.

The Prime Minister informed the President that the first shipment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine would be delivered on Tuesday to deal with the humanitarian crisis at the country’s borders. A number of high-level meetings have already been held by Prime Minister Modi, who has been monitoring the situation personally. The Union Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, is leaving for Romania and Moldova, Kiren Rijiju will go to Slovakia, Hardeep Singh Puri will go to Hungary, and Gen VK Singh (Retd) will travel to Poland for the evacuation of Indians.