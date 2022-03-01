Magazine covers showing Putin with Nazi symbol, Hitler moustache are fake

Two photos circulating on social media, one of which depicted Russian President Vladimir Putin as German dictator Adolf Hitler on the cover of Time Magazine, have turned out to be fake. On Monday, many fact-checking websites stated that the two photographs were made as an artwork by a graphic designer. The photos have gone viral in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on Thursday last week.

One picture depicts Putin with a Hitler moustache, while the other is a composite image of Putin with Hitler’s piercing look and a Nazi insignia. According to the viral posts, these photographs are from the magazine’s February 28-March 7 edition. Both photographs are accompanied by the phrase ‘The Return of History, How Putin Shattered Europe’s Dream’.

The official Time cover indeed has the same text, but the image is that of a Russian tank in Ukraine during the war. Time Magazine shared the right image on its official Twitter handle.

Patrick Mulder, a graphic designer, made the artwork and shared it on Twitter. Mulder stated that he intended to create something that contributed to the debate around the invasion of Ukraine and capture the public mood. He also described Time’s official cover as ‘uninspiring’. Mulder also shared a brief video that demonstrated how the artwork was made. His name appears as a watermark on both the covers published on Twitter and other social media sites.

My TIME artwork has gone viral – so I thought it would be appropriate for me to write a little about it. The image is one out of a sequence of three I created on the day Russia invaded Ukraine. I felt the official cover by TIME was uninspired and lacked conviction. pic.twitter.com/m5P5rorqgt — Patrick Mulder ??????? (@MrPatrickMulder) February 28, 2022

How I made the cover. pic.twitter.com/LFZVOAhNMo — Patrick Mulder ??????? (@MrPatrickMulder) February 26, 2022

