Mahashivratri 2022: Learn Lord Shiva Mantras for various zodiac signs

The auspicious day of Mahashivratri, which comes on March 1 this year, is an ideal day to worship Lord Shiva. Rudra Abhishek is often conducted in Shiva temples to grant wishes. Devotees fast on Mahashivratri and recite the Mahashivratri Vrat Katha. According to your zodiac sign, here’s what you should do on Mahashivratri.
Aries
The Panchakshara Mantra Om Namah Shivaya should be said by anyone born under the sign of Aries. The Shiva Panchakshara Mantra is a mantra that grants all wishes.
Taurus
Om Nageshwaraya Namah Mantra is recommended for Taurus individuals.
Gemini
On Mahashivratri, those born under this sign should repeat the mantra Om Namah Shivay Kalam Mahakal Kalam Kripalam Om Namah.
Cancer
During Shiva worship on Mahashivratri, the Cancer zodiac sign should chant the mantra Om Chandramouleshwar Namah with extreme devotion.
Leo
Chant the mantra Om Namah Shivay Kalam Mahakal Kalam Kripalam Om Namah devotedly.
Virgo
On Mahashivratri, those born under this sign should repeat the mantra Om Namo Shivay Kaalam Om Namah. Make sure you pronounce the mantra correctly when repeating it.
Scorpio
The mantra Om Haum Joom Sah should be said by Scorpio.
Sagittarius
Om Namo Shivaay Guru Devaya Namah is a powerful mantra to say on Mahashivratri for people born under the sign of Sagittarius.
Capricorn
Chant Om Haum Joom Sah. Every problem will be made simple in Shiva’s favour, and all difficulties will be surmounted.
Aquarius
Shani Dev is the lord of the zodiac signs Capricorn and Aquarius. As a result, those born under this sign should recite the mantra Om Haum Joom Sah.
Pisces
It is recommended that Pisceans repeat the mantra Om Namo Shivaay Guru Devaya Namah during Mahashivratri.
Chant these mantras at least 108 times. While reciting the mantra, it is vital to keep the mind focused and calm.
