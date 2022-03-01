Over 70 Ukrainian soldiers killed in Russian attack in Okhtyrka

Over 70 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, after a Russian attack on a military base of Ukraine. The region head Dmytro Zhyvytskyy posted photographs of the burnt remains of a four-storey building and rescuers searching for remains on his official Telegram handle, following the Monday’s strike. Also, a maternity hospital near Kyiv was hit by Russian artillery.

The news came amid reports on Tuesday morning that Russian soldiers had entered the southern city of Kherson. According to some reports, shelling or missiles had hit a building, which was being used as a base by the Ukrainian military as well as fuel tanks. A local official claimed that a fuel air explosive had been used for the attack, although it could not be officially confirmed. Video from the time of the attack showed a column of thick black smoke above the town.

In a later Facebook post, Zhyvytskyy said many Russian soldiers and some local residents died in the bombardment too. At least 102 civilians have been killed so far in Ukraine and more than 500,000 others have fled the country, according to UN officials.