On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was cited as saying that the West should not develop military bases in any former Soviet Union countries.

According to Russian news agencies RIA and TASS, Lavrov also stated that it was unacceptable for some European nations to host US nuclear weapons, and that Moscow was taking steps to prevent Ukraine from receiving such weapons.

Sergei Lavrov was speaking at a meeting in Moscow, Russia, while he made the statement. Vladislav Deinego, who is the head of the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic, and Sergei Peresada, deputy head of the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic was present at the event.