Taliban impose travel restrictions on Afghans, UK and US raise concern

The United States and the United Kingdom expressed their concern over the decision of the Taliban administration that it would restrict Afghan citizen’s right to leave the country in some circumstances, fearing that it would stymie ongoing evacuation operations.

At a press conference on Sunday, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid warned that Afghan citizens would not be permitted to leave the country unless they had a specific destination in mind, and that women would not be allowed to study abroad without the presence of a male guardian.

Hugo Shorter, the United Kingdom’s charge d’affaires for Afghanistan, confirmed that they had read the Taliban’s claims in a Tweet on Monday.

“These constraints on freedom of travel would be intolerable,” he remarked. “I urgently request that the Taliban clarify their words.”

It was unclear whether the plans would stymie international efforts to evacuate thousands of Afghans who had worked with foreign embassies, troops, and projects and were eligible for refuge in Western nations but remained in Afghanistan.