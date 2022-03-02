Biden bans Russian planes from US airspace; Will not engage in conflict

Washington: During Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, President Biden announced that the US will ban Russian aircrafts from US airspace, joining a growing number of countries that are closing their skies to Russia following President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. He said the US is working to seize yachts and apartments of Russian oligarchs.

While extending support to Kyiv in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, US President Joe Biden has reiterated that his country will not deploy troops in Ukraine against the Russian forces. Biden devoted the first 12 minutes of his address to Ukraine. Lawmakers of both parties repeatedly rose to their feet and applauded as he praised the bravery of Ukraine’s people and condemned Russia’s assault.

He further said that the NATO alliance was created to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War II and the US stands with Ukraine in the ongoing conflict. However, Biden added that the US will not have boots on the ground in the ongoing war. ‘Let me be clear — our forces are not engaged and will not engage in the conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine’, he said.

He warned of costs to the American economy, as well, but said that without consequences, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression wouldn’t be contained to Ukraine. Biden declared that he and all members of Congress, whatever political differences there may be, were joined ‘with an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny’.