Biden warns Putin ‘has no idea what is coming’

As battle continues across the country and Western nations tightened an economic noose around Russia a week after launching its invasion of Ukraine, Russia declared its soldiers captured control of the first significant city on Wednesday, taking Kherson in the south.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of his southern neighbour about a week ago, more than half a million Ukrainians have fled the violence.

Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian cities have continued, with video from the second city of Kharkiv showing seriously damaged buildings.

“While he may gain on the battlefield, he will continue to pay a hefty price in the long run,” stated US President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address. “He has no idea what’s coming,” Biden added, departing from the scripted text. He didn’t go into detail.

Ukrainian forces have met the invaders’ advances with ferocious opposition, and a miles-long Russian military convoy north of Kyiv has made little headway towards the capital.

Zelenskiy stated in a video message on Wednesday that approximately 6,000 Russians were murdered in the first six days of Moscow’s invasion, and that the Kremlin would not be able to capture Zelenskiy’s country with bombs and air raids.

Biden tightened the screws on Moscow even more, joining the European Union and Canada in prohibiting Russian planes from entering US airspace.